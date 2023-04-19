Toronto man charged in connection with ‘multiple’ assault investigations, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 38-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with multiple investigations into assaults with a weapon.

Toronto police said on April 7 at 10:15 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Eglinton Avenue West and Yonge Street area.

Officers said the victim was at the Eglinton Subway Station when he was approached by the suspect.

Police said the suspect allegedly threatened the victim with an “unknown sharp object.”

Officers said the suspect fled the scene on the subway.

A few days later, on April 11 at around 11:30 p.m. officers received a report of a stabbing in the Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect and victim were on board a Toronto Transit Commission bus, headed west on Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers said the suspect allegedly approached the victim “unprovoked” and stabbed them before fleeing the bus at Black Creek Drive.

Read more: Family identifies victim killed in suspected impaired driving crash in Toronto

According to police, on April 19, at 8:22 a.m., officers were called to the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Police said the victim was allegedly assaulted by a man who was known to him.

Officers said the suspect was located and arrested.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lincoln Douglas, from Toronto, has been charged with three counts each of assault, assault with a weapon, and one count of aggravated assault.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.