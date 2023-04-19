Guelph teen suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle while crossing road

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is urging parents to talk to their children about crossing roads outside crosswalks and signalled intersections.

Investigators say a group of students going home from school were crossing a road in the area of Willow Road and Rhonda Road Tuesday afternoon.

They say at around 3:10 p.m. a 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing the road with the group without the right of way.

The teen suffered only minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say there will be no charges laid in this incident.