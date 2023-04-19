Menu

Traffic

Guelph teen suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle while crossing road

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 19, 2023 11:10 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
The Guelph Police Service is urging parents to talk to their children about crossing roads outside crosswalks and signalled intersections.

Investigators say a group of students going home from school were crossing a road in the area of Willow Road and Rhonda Road Tuesday afternoon.

They say at around 3:10 p.m. a 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing the road with the group without the right of way.

Read more: Child dies in a tractor collision in Woolwich Township, Waterloo police say

The teen suffered only minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say there will be no charges laid in this incident.

