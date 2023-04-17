Saskatoon man arrested after pulling gun on off-duty cop with 6-year old in the back

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man was arrested Friday night after pointing a gun at an off-duty Saskatoon Police Service officer. The man pulled up in his vehicle beside the officer and pointed the gun out of the window.

After the man and his female passenger were arrested a 6-year-old boy was found in the back.

The incident unflolded when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to an off-duty police officer from the Saskatoon Police Service. The driver of the Dodge then lowered his window and pointed a handgun at the officer before speeding off.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted after a Traffic member was able to identify the vehicle. The 33-year-old male driver of the Dodge Charger and his 36-year-old female passenger were taken into custody without further incident. In the backseat of the car a 6-year-old boy was found unharmed. The boy was taken care of by his family.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found a pellet gun inside the vehicle. The 33-year-old man is facing four firearms-related charges and was found to be breaching a number of firearms prohibition orders from various jurisdictions in Saskatchewan and Alberta. The 36-year-old woman is facing three firearms-related charges. She was later released on an undertaking.