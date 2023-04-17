Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man arrested after pulling gun on off-duty cop with 6-year old in the back

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 2:14 pm
Mother charged with attempted murder after police find six-year-old boy with cuts to the neck and abdomen on 9th Street East. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon man rolled down his car window and pointed a gun at an off-duty SPS officer. After the man and his female passenger were arrested, a six-year-old boy was found unharmed in the backseat. - / Global News
A Saskatoon man was arrested Friday night after pointing a gun at an off-duty Saskatoon Police Service officer. The man pulled up in his vehicle beside the officer and pointed the gun out of the window.

After the man and his female passenger were arrested a 6-year-old boy was found in the back.

The incident unflolded when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to an off-duty police officer from the Saskatoon Police Service. The driver of the Dodge then lowered his window and pointed a handgun at the officer before speeding off.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted after a Traffic member was able to identify the vehicle. The 33-year-old male driver of the Dodge Charger and his 36-year-old female passenger were taken into custody without further incident. In the backseat of the car a 6-year-old boy was found unharmed. The boy was taken care of by his family.

Police found a pellet gun inside the vehicle. The 33-year-old man is facing four firearms-related charges and was found to be breaching a number of firearms prohibition orders from various jurisdictions in Saskatchewan and Alberta. The 36-year-old woman is facing three firearms-related charges. She was later released on an undertaking.

PoliceSaskatoon NewsSaskatoonFirearmGunChildDrive-by

