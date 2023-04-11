Menu

Crime

Head-on collision in Barrie leads to car catching on fire

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 10:01 am
A Barrie firetruck. View image in full screen
A Barrie firetruck. File photo
One person was sent to hospital and a second was arrested for drunk driving after a fiery head-on collision in Barrie over the weekend.

The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. on Cundles Road just east of Sunnidale Road.

Barrie police say the driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the second vehicle was arrested for drunk driving.

“You don’t see too many head-on collisions where a vehicle burst into flames like that,” said Peter Leon, corporate communications co-ordinator with Barrie.

Read more: Car crashes into home, leaving significant damage: Barrie police

Leon said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was removed from the vehicle before it burst into flames.

Police say a 31-year-old man driving a pickup truck was arrested for impaired driving and taken back to police headquarters, where the investigation continued.

Barrie police say the man was charged with impaired driving and charged with driving with an alcohol level over the legal limit and released on a promise to appear in court later this month.

