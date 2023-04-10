2 suspects sought after juice bottle thrown, women spit on at Toronto subway station: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on March 24 at around 9:45 p.m., officers received a report of an assault with a weapon at the North York Centre Subway station in the Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue area.

Officers said two women were walking up the stairwell from the southbound track.

Police said the suspects were walking down the stairwell when an argument started.

According to police, the suspects allegedly spit on the women and threw a large plastic juice container at them.

Police are now seeking to identify two suspects.

The first is a male, standing six-feet tall, with braided hair. He was seen wearing black sweatpants and a dark hoodie.

The second suspect is female, standing five-feet-two-inches tall, with a thin build, police say. She was seen wearing purple or blue velvet sweatpants and a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.