2 men wanted in Toronto pizza delivery scam, woman defrauded

Toronto police say two men are wanted for fraud after a woman had her debit card switched in a “pizza delivery scam.”

Police said on Friday, a woman was in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area when she was approached by two men driving a purple Honda SUV.

The man in the passenger seat got out of the car and explained to the woman that the driver was a pizza delivery person who wouldn’t accept cash, police said.

Investigators allege he asked the woman to pay for the pizza using her debit card and said he would compensate her with $20 in cash that he showed her.

Police said the woman’s debit card was then switched with another card.

Similar incidents were reported to police in the same area over the past few days, police said.

Two suspect descriptions were released. The driver was described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with a beard.

The passenger was described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, around five feet four inches tall, with curly light brown hair and a black jacket.