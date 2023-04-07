Toronto police make quick arrest after report of woman with knife at TTC station

Toronto police made an arrest after a report of a person with a knife at a TTC station Friday morning.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to Dufferin Station, at Dufferin and Bloor streets, at 10:53 a.m.
Police said there was a woman with a knife on the platform, though no threats of violence were made.
No injuries were reported.
Officers responded quickly and a 54-year-old woman was arrested, the spokesperson said.
It’s the latest in a series of concerning incidents involving Toronto’s transit system in recent months.
Last month, 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes was heading home after spending time at the Eaton Centre with friends when he was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in what police have said was an “unprovoked” attack.
