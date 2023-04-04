SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs’ Murray listed day-to-day with head injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2023 12:03 pm
TORONTO – Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray is listed day-to-day with a head injury, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday.

Murray left Sunday’s loss to the Red Wings after appearing to hit his head on the ice when Detroit forward Lucas Raymond slipped and fell into the back of the netminder’s legs, causing Murray to fall backwards.

The 28-year-old Murray has struggled to stay healthy in his first season since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

In 26 games this season, Murray has a 14-8-2 record with a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average.

With Murray out, the Maple Leafs recalled goalie Joseph Woll from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The Maple Leafs also loaned forward Radim Zohorna, who played his first two games with the team over the weekend, back to the Marlies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsToronto sportsLeafs hockeytoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

