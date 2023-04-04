Leafs’ Murray listed day-to-day with head injury

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray is listed day-to-day with a head injury, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday.

Murray left Sunday’s loss to the Red Wings after appearing to hit his head on the ice when Detroit forward Lucas Raymond slipped and fell into the back of the netminder’s legs, causing Murray to fall backwards.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Murray has struggled to stay healthy in his first season since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

In 26 games this season, Murray has a 14-8-2 record with a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average.

With Murray out, the Maple Leafs recalled goalie Joseph Woll from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The Maple Leafs also loaned forward Radim Zohorna, who played his first two games with the team over the weekend, back to the Marlies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.