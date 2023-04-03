Kitchener Rangers extend series lead over Windsor Spitfires with shutout win

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers blanked the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday night to give themselves a 2-0 lead over the top seed in the Western Conference in their first-round playoff matchup.

Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli scored a short-handed marker at the 8:42 mark to give Kitchener the early lead.

Four minutes later, defenceman Ty Hollett doubled the Rangers advantage and Kitchener was off and running.

Left winger Matthew Sop scored a pair of goals in the second period, before the Spitfires made a goaltending change which put an end to the scoring.

Joey Costanzo made 15 saves on 19 shots before he gave way to Mathias Onuska who kept a clean sheet the rest of the way for Windsor, turning aside seven shots in the process.

Veteran netminder Marco Costantini was between the pipes for Kitchener and he made 31 saves while recording the shutout victory.

The series shifts to the Aud in Kitchener on Tuesday evening, with Game 4 to follow on Thursday night.