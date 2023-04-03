Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers extend series lead over Windsor Spitfires with shutout win

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 10:25 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kitchener Rangers blanked the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday night to give themselves a 2-0 lead over the top seed in the Western Conference in their first-round playoff matchup.

Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli scored a short-handed marker at the 8:42 mark to give Kitchener the early lead.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers pull off upset in opener with Windsor Spitfires

Four minutes later, defenceman Ty Hollett doubled the Rangers advantage and Kitchener was off and running.

Left winger Matthew Sop scored a pair of goals in the second period, before the Spitfires made a goaltending change which put an end to the scoring.

Joey Costanzo made 15 saves on 19 shots before he gave way to Mathias Onuska who kept a clean sheet the rest of the way for Windsor, turning aside seven shots in the process.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: OHL Playoff Preview: Western Conference matchups

Veteran netminder Marco Costantini was between the pipes for Kitchener and he made 31 saves while recording the shutout victory.

The series shifts to the Aud in Kitchener on Tuesday evening, with Game 4 to follow on Thursday night.

More on Sports
kitchener rangersWindsor SpitfiresOHL playoffsKitchener Rangers newsOhl newsKitchener Rangers playoffsKitchener Rangers Windsor spitfiresOhl RangersSpitfires vs. Rangers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers