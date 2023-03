Send this page to someone via email

A mischief investigation by the Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police has led to arson charges for a woman from the city.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., police responded to a gas station on Highway 33 in Quinte West for a report of someone attempting to set fire to a garbage can.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Rebekah King of Quinte West. She is facing charges of arson and breach of probation.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Belleville.