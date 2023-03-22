Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. raises to $25 million the maximum fine Nova Scotia Power can be charged

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Power to increase rate despite legislation: an explainer'
Nova Scotia Power to increase rate despite legislation: an explainer
During the fall sitting of the legislature the province had put forward legislation to put a 1.8 percent cap on the Nova Scotia Power rate increase. So how is the increase so much higher now? Alicia Draus explains. – Feb 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The  Nova Scotia government is increasing to $25 million from $1 million the maximum allowable fine that Nova Scotia Power can be charged after outages.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says the province wants to hold the private utility “more accountable” for power outages and performance issues.

Read more: New utility performance standards create new potential fine for Nova Scotia Power

He says potential penalties against Nova Scotia Power for poor performance will be decided by regulation or by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

The utility between 2017 and 2021 was fined a total of $625,000.

Click to play video: 'Power rate hike ‘unacceptable’: Nova Scotia seniors advocate'
Power rate hike ‘unacceptable’: Nova Scotia seniors advocate

The maximum single-year fine over that five-year period was in 2021, when Nova Scotia Power was forced to pay $375,000 for missing four of its 13 performance targets.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

During the same period, Nova Scotians experienced on average 5.5 outages per year, with 3.4 of them caused by storms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.

More on Canada
power outagesNova Scotia PowerNSPNova Scotia Power OutagesNSP outagesNova Scotia Power fineutility outages
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers