Subway trains are bypassing Victoria Park station after reports of a man chasing people with a knife.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a man was reportedly seen on the westbound platform.

Police said he was allegedly chasing people with a knife.

Officers told Global News that, as of 7:40 p.m., police were still searching for the man. Investigators were also looking at security cameras.

No injuries were reported.