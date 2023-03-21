Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Via Rail apologizes, investigating after Muslim man told no praying at Ottawa station

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 5:30 pm
Signage at a Via Rail station in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Signage at a Via Rail station in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Via Rail has apologized and says it’s investigating after a video of an employee telling a Muslim man not to pray at its Ottawa station circulated online.

The video on TikTok appears to show a Via Rail employee telling a man that he cannot pray at the station and he should go outside if he wants to pray.

Read more: Via Rail issues apology to passengers; advocate says service disruption was out of their hands

Via Rail says it apologizes unreservedly to the man and to the entire Muslim community.

Trending Now

It says it is taking what happened “very seriously” and an investigation is ongoing.

The corporation says it will take “appropriate actions” following the investigation.

Via Rail is a Crown corporation that operates passenger rail service across the country.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OttawaVIA RailVia Rail apologyapology via railMuslim man via railvia rail apologizesvia rail Muslim man praying
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers