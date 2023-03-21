Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run in Vaughan

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 12:36 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify two female witnesses after a hit-and-run in Vaughan left a man injured.

York Regional Police said on March 5, at around 9:20 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Riverock Gate and Jane Street for a hit-and-run.

Police said a man was struck by a vehicle which did not remain at the scene of the collision.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of a red Ford SUV.

Read more: 78 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 charged as Peel police work to target car theft ‘epidemic’

“Investigators have learned that the driver of the vehicle was exiting a Walmart Store located at 1900 Major Mackenzie Drive, around 9:15 a.m. on March 5, 2023 and nearly hit two female pedestrians walking together,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are seeking to speak with the two pedestrians and are encouraging them to come forward.

Trending Now

Police said the first witness had blond hair pulled back into a bun or ponytail and was seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, black pants, white running shoes and was carrying a blue Walmart bag.

The second witnesses was seen wearing a black toque, a purple puffy winter coat, burgundy pants and tan coloured UGG boots.

“Investigators are also urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, to contact police,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 extensions 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
CrimeHit and RunYork Regional PoliceYRPvaughan crimeVaughan hit-and-runhit-and-run vaughan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers