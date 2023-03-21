Police appealing for witnesses after hit-and-run in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify two female witnesses after a hit-and-run in Vaughan left a man injured.

York Regional Police said on March 5, at around 9:20 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Riverock Gate and Jane Street for a hit-and-run.

Police said a man was struck by a vehicle which did not remain at the scene of the collision.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of a red Ford SUV.

“Investigators have learned that the driver of the vehicle was exiting a Walmart Store located at 1900 Major Mackenzie Drive, around 9:15 a.m. on March 5, 2023 and nearly hit two female pedestrians walking together,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are seeking to speak with the two pedestrians and are encouraging them to come forward.

Police said the first witness had blond hair pulled back into a bun or ponytail and was seen wearing a black, puffy winter coat, black pants, white running shoes and was carrying a blue Walmart bag.

The second witnesses was seen wearing a black toque, a purple puffy winter coat, burgundy pants and tan coloured UGG boots.

“Investigators are also urging any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, to contact police,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 extensions 7704 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.