Crime

Dispute between 2 men leads to 1 being charged with drugs and weapons offences: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 21, 2023 12:19 pm
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A man is facing charges following a dispute, police say.

The Guelph Police Service was notified Monday around 10:25 a.m. about a man threatening another man.

Investigators say the two former acquaintances got into a heated argument after one was following the other.

They say one of the men brandished a knife and uttered death threats toward the other.

Officers responded and were able to locate the man in question.

Investigators say a search of the suspect turned up a knife plus cash, quantities of cannabis and magic mushrooms, and other materials related to drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

A 45-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges and will appear in court on May 2.

 

