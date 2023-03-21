Dispute between 2 men leads to 1 being charged with drugs and weapons offences: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges following a dispute, police say.

The Guelph Police Service was notified Monday around 10:25 a.m. about a man threatening another man.

Investigators say the two former acquaintances got into a heated argument after one was following the other.

They say one of the men brandished a knife and uttered death threats toward the other.

Read more: Guelph police looking for driver who may have pointed a gun at another driver

Officers responded and were able to locate the man in question.

Investigators say a search of the suspect turned up a knife plus cash, quantities of cannabis and magic mushrooms, and other materials related to drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

A 45-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges and will appear in court on May 2.