Police charge suspect connected with weekend Niagara Falls, Ont. stabbing

Niagara regional police (NRPS) say a 26-year-old from Wainfleet, Ont. has been arrested following a Saturday stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Investigators say the accused was part of a disturbance that happened around 9:30 p.m. among a group of people at a home on Stanton Avenue near Ferguson.

“As a result of the disturbance a knife was drawn, and the victim was stabbed,” an NRPS spokesperson said in email.

“The suspect proceeded to flee from the scene on foot.”

He would be arrested just minutes later, after a canine unit was able to locate him.

Another 26-year-old man was transported to an out-of-town trauma centre for advanced medical care.

As of Monday morning, the victim was still in hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is facing three charges: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

He made his first appearance via video link on Sunday and was released from custody on an undertaking with a follow-up appearance April 19th in a St. Catharines court.