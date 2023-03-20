Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge suspect connected with weekend Niagara Falls, Ont. stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 3:05 pm
A 26-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation at a residence in Niagara Falls on Mar. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation at a residence in Niagara Falls on Mar. 18, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Niagara regional police (NRPS) say a 26-year-old from Wainfleet, Ont. has been arrested following a Saturday stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Investigators say the accused was part of a disturbance that happened around 9:30 p.m. among a group of people at a home on Stanton Avenue near Ferguson.

“As a result of the disturbance a knife was drawn, and the victim was stabbed,” an NRPS spokesperson said in email.

“The suspect proceeded to flee from the scene on foot.”

Read more: Ministry reveals no environmental concerns following 14-car train derailment in Port Colborne, Ont.

He would be arrested just minutes later, after a canine unit was able to locate him.

Another 26-year-old man was transported to an out-of-town trauma centre for advanced medical care.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday morning, the victim was still in hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is facing three charges: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Trending Now

He made his first appearance via video link on Sunday and was released from custody on an undertaking with a follow-up appearance April 19th in a St. Catharines court.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mourns the loss of 2 police officers killed in the line of duty'
Edmonton mourns the loss of 2 police officers killed in the line of duty
StabbingNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsNiagara Regionstabbing investigationNiagara Falls crimeferguson streetstabbing on stantonstanton avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers