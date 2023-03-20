Police charge suspect connected with weekend Niagara Falls, Ont. stabbing

Niagara regional police (NRPS) say a 26-year-old from Wainfleet, Ont. has been arrested following a Saturday stabbing in Niagara Falls.
Investigators say the accused was part of a disturbance that happened around 9:30 p.m. among a group of people at a home on Stanton Avenue near Ferguson.
“As a result of the disturbance a knife was drawn, and the victim was stabbed,” an NRPS spokesperson said in email.
“The suspect proceeded to flee from the scene on foot.”
Read more: Ministry reveals no environmental concerns following 14-car train derailment in Port Colborne, Ont.
He would be arrested just minutes later, after a canine unit was able to locate him.
Another 26-year-old man was transported to an out-of-town trauma centre for advanced medical care.
As of Monday morning, the victim was still in hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The accused is facing three charges: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.
He made his first appearance via video link on Sunday and was released from custody on an undertaking with a follow-up appearance April 19th in a St. Catharines court.
Comments