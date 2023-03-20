Menu

Entertainment

Lotto win ‘big relief’ to Enderby man

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 2:49 pm
David Strain won $88,533.20 after matching five out of six numbers from the Feb. 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
David Strain won $88,533.20 after matching five out of six numbers from the Feb. 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. Courtesy: BCLC
An Enderby man is contemplating his options upon learning he just became quite a bit richer.

David Strain won $88,533.20 after matching five out of six numbers from the Feb. 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Enderby resident purchased and checked his ticket at Charlie’s Grocery on 32 Avenue in Vernon when he found out the good news.

“When I gave my ticket to the employee I was thinking it probably wasn’t real but I figured I’d wait and see,” Strain said in a press release. “I was pretty excited!”

Strain plans to pay down his mortgage with his prize and will gift some to his kids and grandchildren.

“I’m very pleased and excited to win. I’m trying to figure out the best way to handle it but it’s a big relief,” he said.

