Crime

Tractor-trailer reported stolen from Peterborough south-end business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:04 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a transport truck and trailer reported stolen. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a transport truck and trailer reported stolen. Peterborough Police Service
Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a south-end business in Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a transport truck and trailer loaded with items for delivery were stolen from a business in the area of Pido Road and Neal Drive. Police say the theft occurred sometime between noon on Sunday, March 19 and 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Read more: 2 arrested after stolen SUV crashes on Hwy. 115, Peterborough County OPP say

The value of the theft is estimated at $110,000, police said.

The truck is a white 2014 Western Star CNV, featuring “Hartrans Cartage Services” on the door in blue graphics. The vehicle has the Ontario licence plate number BN81594.

Trending Now

The trailer is a white 2012 Great Dane SUP111 refrigerated trailer with “Midland Delivering Superior Quality Service!” on the sides in green graphics.  The trailer has the New Brunswick licence plate number TTZ342.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeVehicle TheftPeterborough vehicle thefttractor trailer stolentractor trailer theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

