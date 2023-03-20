Tractor-trailer reported stolen from Peterborough south-end business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a south-end business in Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a transport truck and trailer loaded with items for delivery were stolen from a business in the area of Pido Road and Neal Drive. Police say the theft occurred sometime between noon on Sunday, March 19 and 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The value of the theft is estimated at $110,000, police said.

The truck is a white 2014 Western Star CNV, featuring “Hartrans Cartage Services” on the door in blue graphics. The vehicle has the Ontario licence plate number BN81594.

The trailer is a white 2012 Great Dane SUP111 refrigerated trailer with “Midland Delivering Superior Quality Service!” on the sides in green graphics. The trailer has the New Brunswick licence plate number TTZ342.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca