Teen arrested, another injured after BB gun incident at mall in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was arrested after another girl was struck by a pellet from a BB gun near Fairview Park Mall over the weekend.

The shooting was reported in the area Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a release.

Police allege another girl fired the BB gun at the victim, who was later taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Sunday at the mall.

She is facing a lengthy list of charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, causing bodily harm with intent – air gun, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.