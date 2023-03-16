Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite rises Thursday while U.S. markets gain on tech, financials

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 12:08 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Markets in Canada and the U.S. were up mid-morning on Thursday, with tech stocks in the U.S. helping drive strength as well as some signs of recovery in embattled financial stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.56 points to 19,465.40.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite falls more than 300 points on bank fears, U.S. markets mixed

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 171.28 points to 32,045.85. The S&P 500 index was up 42.40 points to 3,934.33, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.72 points to 11,635.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.58 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The April crude contract was down 40 cents at US$67.21 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up eight cents to US$2.52 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1919.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny to US$3.86 a pound.

More on Money
TorontoEconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stockstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers