Man charged with 10 counts of break and enter by Peel Regional Police

Police in Peel Region have arrested a man and charged him with 10 counts of break and enter after a series of reported incidents.

Peel Regional Police said that, between June and October 2022, a suspect broke into multiple commercial businesses.

He reportedly stole property and a quantity of cash.

On March 9, Peel police officers arrested and charged 41-year-old Christopher Duguay. He faces 10 counts of break and enter and one charge of theft.

Police said no one was injured during the alleged break and enters.