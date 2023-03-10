Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after Port Hope, Coburg police seize drugs, $40K in cash from vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 12:28 pm
One person was arrested after Port Hope and Cobourg police seized drugs and over $40,000 in cash from a vehicle on March 9, 2023. View image in full screen
One person was arrested after Port Hope and Cobourg police seized drugs and over $40,000 in cash from a vehicle on March 9, 2023. Port Hope Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a joint investigation by police in Port Hope and Cobourg.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, earlier this year the municipal police services launched a joint drug investigation within the Municipality of Port Hope.

Read more: Cocaine seized, 2 arrested as part of drug investigation by Port Hope and Cobourg police

On Thursday evening police conducted a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle led investigators to seize 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, 37 hydromorphone pills and more than $40,000 in cash.

Trending Now

Michael Ouellette, 31, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule 1 substance (cocaine, fentanyl), three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while under suspension and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg at a later date, police said.

More on Crime
FentanylCocaineOpioidsDrug TraffickingPort HopeCobourg Police ServicePort Hope Police ServiceMunicipality of Port Hope
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers