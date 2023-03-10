1 arrested after Port Hope, Coburg police seize drugs, $40K in cash from vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Hope, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a joint investigation by police in Port Hope and Cobourg.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, earlier this year the municipal police services launched a joint drug investigation within the Municipality of Port Hope.

On Thursday evening police conducted a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle led investigators to seize 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, 37 hydromorphone pills and more than $40,000 in cash.

Michael Ouellette, 31, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule 1 substance (cocaine, fentanyl), three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while under suspension and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg at a later date, police said.