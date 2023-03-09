Belleville, Ont. to remove TikTok from all city-issued phones

Send this page to someone via email

Following the lead of the federal and Ontario governments, the City of Belleville is purging the social media app TikTok.

In a press release, the City of Belleville says they are removing TikTok from all city government-issued phones.

“These efforts are being made in a precautionary effort to limit any risks to privacy and security,” says Belleville CAO Rod Bovay.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our staff as we work through this process.”

The federal government banned the Chinese-run social media app from government devices last month, citing the potential of security risks involved in downloading and using the app.

