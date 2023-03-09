Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after bank robbery reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 1:07 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after a bank robbery was reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. in the Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street area.

Police said officers received a report of a bank robbery.

2 people injured in North York shooting, man dead in Vaughan shooting, police say

“Reports a firearm was indicated but not seen,” police said in a tweet.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police are searching for a male suspect in his 20s. He was seen wearing a reflective jacket or vest and a ball cap.

The investigation is ongoing, officers said.

