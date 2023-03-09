Suspect sought after bank robbery reported in Toronto

Police are investigating after a bank robbery was reported in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. in the Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street area.
Police said officers received a report of a bank robbery.
“Reports a firearm was indicated but not seen,” police said in a tweet.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
Police are searching for a male suspect in his 20s. He was seen wearing a reflective jacket or vest and a ball cap.
The investigation is ongoing, officers said.
