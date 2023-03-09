SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans fifth least annoying in MLB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 12:49 pm
Toronto Blue Jays fans have earned themselves a good reputation around Major League Baseball.

A recent survey of fans voted Blue Jays supporters the fifth least annoying and 11th best-behaved in all of MLB.

Fans of the New York Yankees, Toronto’s division rival, have the distinction of being the most annoying and the worst behaved.

Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve was named baseball’s most annoying player by the survey of 999 fans.

Despite retiring on Oct. 3, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was ranked the most annoying manager.

The survey of American fans was commissioned by Crestline and conducted over two days in December.

Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old, and 26 per cent were female and 74 per cent were male.

No Toronto players or managers made the lists of the most annoying players and coaches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

