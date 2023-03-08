2 suspects sought in St. Catharines sex trafficking probe: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police are seeking a pair of suspects connected with the trafficking of a woman out of St. Catharines, Ont.

Investigators say the adult victim was coerced into the sex trade by two suspects she met in Montreal, Que., and engaged clients during the last two weeks of February across numerous municipalities in the Greater Toronto Hamilton area.

Detectives Identify Suspects in Connection with Human Trafficking Investigation – St. Catharines https://t.co/6u6iuw2Ruu pic.twitter.com/jalJiHTkZv — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 8, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Montreal, are facing multiple sex trafficking charges and police are seeking help from the public in identifying their location.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.