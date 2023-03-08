Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 suspects sought in St. Catharines sex trafficking probe: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 2:02 pm
Niagara police are seeing a pair from Montreal accused of engaging in a sex tracking operation out of St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Niagara police are seeing a pair from Montreal accused of engaging in a sex tracking operation out of St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara police are seeking a pair of suspects connected with the trafficking of a woman out of St. Catharines, Ont.

Investigators say the adult victim was coerced into the sex trade by two suspects she met in Montreal, Que., and engaged clients during the last two weeks of February across numerous municipalities in the Greater Toronto Hamilton area.

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Montreal, are facing multiple sex trafficking charges and police are seeking help from the public in identifying their location.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

MontrealHuman TraffickingNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesNiagara Regionsex traffickingNiagara policesex trafficking in st.catharinessex trafficking niagara region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

