Motorcycle seized in West Kelowna, rider arrested for dangerous driving: RCMP

A methodical investigation, say police in the Central Okanagan, led to a motorcycle being seized and its rider being arrested for dangerous driving.

According to the RCMP, the arrest stemmed from Feb. 9, when officers spotted two motorcyclces travelling at an alleged high rate of speed along Highway 97 near Ellis Street while also weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say they followed from a safe distance and saw them make a U-turn, after which they again began speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

“RCMP officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the bikes. However, the drivers fled,” said police.

One week later, on Feb. 15, West Kelowna RCMP say they received a complaint of a blue motorcycle driving dangerously on Highway 97 – with the description matching the bike from Feb. 9.

Police say several officers rushed to the scene, but the motorcycle was not located.

Two weeks after that, on March 2, reports came in of a blue Yamaha motorcycle dangerously driving along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“Later that day, after an extensive investigation, the blue Yamaha was spotted in an open garage in the 3000 block of McIver Road,” said RCMP.

“Two men were outside, and when officers approached they made a positive identification on one of the men and he was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving. The blue Yamaha motorcycle was also seized.”

Police say they will be recommending multiple chargers to Crown counsel.

“This was an outstanding job of police work with a collaborative effort,” said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna RCMP’s Traffic Services department.

“The West Kelowna CRU team and B.C. Highway Patrol Kelowna members conducted an excellent investigation tracking down the rider of this motorcycle and taking it off the streets.

“I truly believe we saved this rider from inevitably sustaining serious/life-altering injuries and prevented an innocent driver from enduring a traumatic event.”