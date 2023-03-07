Kelowna veterinarian calls for calm amid growing number of pet poisoning reports

Send this page to someone via email

A growing number of reports about pets being poisoned at Kelowna, B.C., dog parks and walking trails is causing needless hysteria, according to a local veterinarian.

“It’s creating a lot of chaos and it’s unreasonable,” Dr. Jennifer Watt, the managing doctor at Fairfield Animal Hospital, said.

“(Poisonings) are extremely rare. I have been working emergency for a decade and I have never seen a poisoning, accidental or malicious.”

To date, there have been three public complaints in Kelowna and police have been notified in at least two. The results of investigations have yet to materialize.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected dog poisoning

While malicious poisonings are rare, there are a number of edible dangers dogs do tend to get into when out and about.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see dogs eating compost, we see dogs eating dead mice and other dead things off the ground,” Watt said.

“We see a lot of marijuana toxicity, with dogs eating things people have thrown out.”

Watt said most of these things cause an upset stomach and a variety of symptoms that at times need medical intervention and the most common culprit is marijuana ingestion.

“On a typical night, I will see two to three dogs getting into marijuana,” she said, adding that dogs are very drawn to the smell.

It’s something that one Kelowna woman learned the hard way.

2:29 Dog Eats Cannabis

Shelley Wood said she keeps a vigilant watch of her pet when out in public spaces after her six-year-old cocker spaniel Joey became sick multiple times after picking up and eating roaches, the end of a marijuana cigarette.

Story continues below advertisement

“On two occasions he must have ingested more than the butt of a joint because he had quite a severe reaction,” Wood said in an SPCA press release.

“Vomiting, losing control of his legs, stumbling, and having what seemed like tiny involuntary seizures.”

Karen Beckmann’s chocolate Labrador puppy, Daisy, had her first incident with marijuana at 10 weeks old. She rushed her little one to the vet, where they confirmed the poisoning with a urine test.

“My husband thought she was having a stroke. She was wobbling, her eyes were red and could not walk straight,” she said.

1:45 West Kelowna dog gets sick after eating marijuana

If a dog is exposed to marijuana – by ingesting it or inhaling secondhand smoke – they may display these symptoms:

lethargy

dilated pupils or glassed-over eyes

loss of balance

whining

breathing problems

agitated behaviour

excessive drooling

vomiting

urinary incontinence

changes in blood pressure

abnormal heart rhythm

tremors

body temperature too high or low

seizures

coma

Signs of possible toxicity show up anywhere between five minutes to 12 hours after exposure. Depending on the amount of marijuana the dog has been exposed to, symptoms of poisoning can last from 30 minutes to multiple days.

Story continues below advertisement

Size plays a major role in how exposure to marijuana affects your dog, with smaller dogs being at greatest risk because of their faster metabolism.