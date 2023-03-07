Menu

Crime

Arrests made in drug operation stretching from Toronto area to Thunder Bay: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 2:57 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Multiple arrests have been made after search warrants were executed targeting a drug trafficking operation stretching from the Toronto area to Thunder Bay, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on Thursday, search warrants were executed at homes, storage lockers and vehicles in Toronto, Thunder Bay, Oshawa, and Bowmanville.

Around six kilograms of suspected cocaine and a quantity of fentanyl — with a combined street value of $650,000 — were allegedly seized.

Police said two vehicles and around $100,000 in cash were also seized.

Provincial police and local police services worked together on the warrants and to make eight subsequent arrests. The suspects were taken into custody “without incident,” police said.

Five Toronto residents, one Oshawa resident, and two Thunder Bay residents have been charged.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

