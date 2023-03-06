Menu

Crime

Driver sought after Vaughan hit-and-run leaves man critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 4:06 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Vaughan Sunday morning that left a man critically injured.

York Regional Police said in a news release that officers responded to Riverock Gate and Jane Street, just south of Rutherford Road, at around 9:20 a.m. for a collision.

Officers learned that a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and the driver left the scene, the release said.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re now looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle and any witnesses.

Anyone with information or video footage of the collision was asked to contact York police’s Major Collision Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

