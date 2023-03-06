Menu

Comments

Crime

Longueuil police investigate after stabbing sends teen to hospital

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 3:04 pm
Longueuil police are investigating after a stabbing outside a high school sent a youth to hospital. Monday, March 6, 2023.
Longueuil police are investigating after a stabbing outside a high school sent a youth to hospital. Monday, March 6, 2023. Karol Dahl/Global News
Longueuil police are investigating an armed assault outside Jacques-Rousseau high school Monday at noon that sent a teenage boy to hospital.

Police said the teen, who is around 15 years old, was stabbed with a sharp object on school grounds.

Read more: Montreal police arrest 12 people over incidents relating to high school safety

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the boy’s parents have been told about the assault.

Another youth, also a minor, was arrested near the school.

Police are looking into the circumstances leading up to the incident and how and if the teens knew each other.

Police spokesperson Denise Mercille said because the incident happened outside and a suspect was quickly arrested, there was no need to lock down the school.

Read more: Teen arrested after attack on student outside Montreal North high school: police

