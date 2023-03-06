Longueuil police investigate after stabbing sends teen to hospital

See more sharing options

Longueuil police are investigating an armed assault outside Jacques-Rousseau high school Monday at noon that sent a teenage boy to hospital.

Police said the teen, who is around 15 years old, was stabbed with a sharp object on school grounds.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the boy’s parents have been told about the assault.

Another youth, also a minor, was arrested near the school.

Police are looking into the circumstances leading up to the incident and how and if the teens knew each other.

Police spokesperson Denise Mercille said because the incident happened outside and a suspect was quickly arrested, there was no need to lock down the school.