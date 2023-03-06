Menu

Crime

Guelph man faces more charges after police called about disturbance

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 6, 2023 12:36 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A call about a disturbance has led to charges for a Guelph man.

Guelph police went to a downtown apartment complex Friday night.

Investigators say a man was seen forcing his way into an apartment unit around 10:30 p.m.

They say the man then uttered threats toward the resident before a bystander intervened.

Read more: Guelph police charge woman in connection with disturbance at apartment building

Investigators say the man fled on foot but was located by officers.

They say a struggle ensued between the officers and the suspect but was eventually detained after a short foot chase.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was also breaching a court order and did not show up for a scheduled court appearance.

The 42-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

 

