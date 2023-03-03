Avalanche hazard in B.C. could last until summer

Send this page to someone via email

Backcountry users in B.C.’s Interior are being urged to exercise extreme caution for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, Interior Health issued a public service announcement, saying the region’s avalanche danger level remains elevated.

The announcement comes just two days after three German tourists died in an avalanche while heli-skiing near Invermere.

“Being caught in an avalanche is a life-threatening situation that has already claimed 12 lives in the Interior Health region this season,” said Dr. Fatemeh Sabet, medical health officer, Interior Health.

“Avalanche Canada continues to forecast a dangerous snowpack. There have been more than double the number of avalanche fatalities compared to the previous season and we are only halfway through the season.”

Sabet continued, saying “we urge everyone thinking of venturing into the backcountry to check Avalanche Canada and make conservative choices, avoid dangerous terrain, and consider delaying a backcountry trip until conditions are safer.”

Avalanche Canada says it’s continuing to monitor a deep, persistent slab avalanche problem for many areas across B.C.’s Interior.

“We are dealing with a complex and very tricky snowpack. A widespread weak layer exists near the base of the snowpack throughout the Interior and it’s been the cause of most of the fatal avalanche incidents this season,” said Ryan Buhler of Avalanche Canada.

“This layer is deep enough that we are unlikely to see clues of instability, like nearby avalanche activity, ‘whumpfing’ or cracking snow. The only way to minimize exposure is to select low-angle, low-consequence terrain and avoid areas where an avalanche could propagate widely.

“It’s likely that this widespread weak layer will persist for the remainder of the season.”

Below is advice from Avalanche Canada when venturing into the backcountry:

Essential gear is needed, such as a transceiver, shovel and probe

Know how to properly use that essential gear

Adopt a cautious mindset when in avalanche terrain

Be diligent about terrain choices.

Stick to slope angles of less than 30 degrees

Follow disciplined group decision-making

Ensure each group member is engaged in terrain selection.

Minimize exposure to overhead hazards

Travel one at a time when exposed to avalanche terrain

Regroup in safe spots well away from overhead hazards.

Avoid exposure to terrain traps, such as gullies, cliffs and trees

Practise patience and avoid complacency

Accept that you may need to manage this risk for weeks or months to come

According to Avalanche Canada, during the past 10 years, 73 per cent of all Canadian avalanche fatalities have occurred in B.C.

Avalanche Canada expects these conditions to last for the remainder of the winter season in many areas and potentially into the summer season.

“With sunny weather in the forecast, we are expecting the snowpack to become even less stable,” said Buhler.

“We know sunny weather can create a false sense of security and lure people out into avalanche terrain, even though unstable conditions exist. Even 30 minutes of sun can have a significant impact on the snowpack at this time of year.”