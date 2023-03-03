OPP seeking witnesses after Fergus resident nearly becomes victim of grandparent scam

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are appealing to those who may have been victims of a grandparent scam.

A Fergus resident received a call from someone claiming to be from law enforcement who said that their grandson was in jail and required money for bail.

Investigators say an individual went to the person’s home Thursday afternoon to collect the money.

They say OPP were also called to the home and arrested two people.

Investigators say they have determined that the call was a scam and that the resident’s grandson did not require bail.

Wellington County OPP are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.