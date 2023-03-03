Menu

Crime

OPP seeking witnesses after Fergus resident nearly becomes victim of grandparent scam

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 3, 2023 12:43 pm
Smartphone in male hands. Close up of hands with a phone. Outdoor photo View image in full screen
Police are warning the public of the grandparent scam. Getty Images
Wellington County OPP are appealing to those who may have been victims of a grandparent scam.

A Fergus resident received a call from someone claiming to be from law enforcement who said that their grandson was in jail and required money for bail.

Investigators say an individual went to the person’s home Thursday afternoon to collect the money.

Trending Now

They say OPP were also called to the home and arrested two people.

Read more: ‘Grandparent scams’ cost seniors over $9.2M last year. Here’s how to protect yourself

Investigators say they have determined that the call was a scam and that the resident’s grandson did not require bail.

Wellington County OPP are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph NewsFraudwellington county oppVictimGrandparent scamfergusmoney for bail
