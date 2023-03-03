Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, woman from Hamilton accused of taking $400K in collectibles during break-and-enter spree

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 12:14 pm
Halton police say some $400,000 in collectibles was recovered amid a probe into multiple commercial break and enters targeting collectible stores in Oakville, Burlington, York, London, Brantford and Niagara. View image in full screen
Halton police say some $400,000 in collectibles was recovered amid a probe into multiple commercial break and enters targeting collectible stores in Oakville, Burlington, York, London, Brantford and Niagara. Halton Regional Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people from Hamilton have been charged in a break-and-enter investigation that police say targeted collectible stores in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Halton police allege two 32-year-olds, a man from Stoney Creek and a woman from Hamilton, stole some $400,000 in high-value collectibles over several weeks from stores in Oakville, Burlington, York, London, Brantford and Niagara.

Read more: Suspect wanted in Quebec on murder charge arrested during auto theft probe in Georgetown

A search of a residence, a vehicle and a storage facility in Hamilton turned up sports cards, Pokémon and other collectible cards, comic books and figurines.

Trending Now

Both suspects are facing a theft over $5,000 charge.

The Hamilton-area man is facing additional charges, including multiple break-and-enter counts, possession of cocaine and trafficking property.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they are still working to identify the retailers the collectibles were taken from.

Click to play video: 'Turbulence sends 7 to hospital, pilot says Lufthansa plane dropped 1,000 feet'
Turbulence sends 7 to hospital, pilot says Lufthansa plane dropped 1,000 feet
Hamilton newsBurlingtonOakvilleBrantfordHalton RegionStoney Creekcollectible card theftcollectible theftscomic book theftsproject umbreon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers