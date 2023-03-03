Man, woman from Hamilton accused of taking $400K in collectibles during break-and-enter spree

Two people from Hamilton have been charged in a break-and-enter investigation that police say targeted collectible stores in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).
Halton police allege two 32-year-olds, a man from Stoney Creek and a woman from Hamilton, stole some $400,000 in high-value collectibles over several weeks from stores in Oakville, Burlington, York, London, Brantford and Niagara.
A search of a residence, a vehicle and a storage facility in Hamilton turned up sports cards, Pokémon and other collectible cards, comic books and figurines.
Both suspects are facing a theft over $5,000 charge.
The Hamilton-area man is facing additional charges, including multiple break-and-enter counts, possession of cocaine and trafficking property.
Investigators say they are still working to identify the retailers the collectibles were taken from.
Comments