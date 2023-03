See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A post-secondary student is out $6,000 due to a rental scam.

The Guelph Police Service was notified by an 18-year-old woman on Thursday.

She told investigators that she had been communicating with a male via email about a downtown condo for rent.

Investigators say the woman e-transferred the money, then did not hear back from the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7516 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.