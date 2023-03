Send this page to someone via email

Four children have been taken to hospital after a school bus ended up in a ditch in Mulmur Township, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the bus fell into a ditch on 4th Line, just south of 10 Sideroad.

Police said four children were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said 4th Line was clsoed between 10 and 5 sideroads.

#DufferinOPP is on scene with a school bus into a ditch on 4th line in @MulmurTownship just south of 10 sideroad. 4th Line is Closed between 10 and 5 sideroad. 4 children have been transported to hospital with minor injuries. @DufferinCounty ^tp pic.twitter.com/wQTFNYJ9nD — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 2, 2023