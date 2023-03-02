Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Chatham-Kent police seize $23K worth of illicit drugs in weekday bust

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 2:50 pm
A Chatham-Kent Police Service vehicle on a snowy road. View image in full screen
A Chatham-Kent Police Service vehicle on a snowy road. Chatham-Kent Police Service/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four individuals are facing charges in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on Taylor Avenue in Chatham.

Read more: London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large

According to investigators, approximately $23,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were recovered and seized for analysis. Digital scales, cellphones and a large amount of Canadian currency were also seized.

Trending Now

A 26-year-old and a 32-year-old from Chatham and a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old from Toronto were arrested and have been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

All four accused are scheduled to appear in court March 30 and “the two Toronto men were also given conditions not to attend Chatham-Kent,” police said.

Advertisement
FentanylCocaineDrug BustMethamphetamineChatham-KentTaylor AvenueChatham-Kent Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers