Chatham-Kent police seize $23K worth of illicit drugs in weekday bust

Four individuals are facing charges in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on Taylor Avenue in Chatham.

According to investigators, approximately $23,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were recovered and seized for analysis. Digital scales, cellphones and a large amount of Canadian currency were also seized.

A 26-year-old and a 32-year-old from Chatham and a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old from Toronto were arrested and have been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

All four accused are scheduled to appear in court March 30 and “the two Toronto men were also given conditions not to attend Chatham-Kent,” police said.