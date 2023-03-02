Menu

Crime

Cocaine, fentanyl, seized in separate drug arrests in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 3:54 pm
Peterborough police made two drug-related arrests in separate incidents on March 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made two drug-related arrests in separate incidents on March 1, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Two Peterborough men face drug possession and other charges following separate arrests made by police on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., an officer on general patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Stewart and Wolfe streets.

Read more: Peterborough Public Health issues drug alert after multiple drug poisonings

Police say the officer followed the vehicle into a parking lot in the area of Monaghan Road and Sherbrooke Street. An investigation determined the driver was currently suspended from driving. He was taken into custody and was found in possession of 2.7 grams of cocaine, 20 pills, drug paraphernalia, a piece of ammunition, a BB gun and cash.

Police service dog Gryphon conducted a search of the vehicle but nothing else was located.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other drugs), and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, driving while under suspension, being a Class G1 licence holder without an unaccompanied by a qualified driver, driving a vehicle in contravention of conditions and failure to comply with an undertaking to not possess any weapons or ammunition.

Trending Now

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Wednesday, police said.

Fentanyl seized

Around 11:45 a.m., an officer on general patrol noticed suspicious activity from a group of people in the area of Stewart and Wolfe streets.

Officers approached the group and took one man into custody. During the arrest officers seized 5.4 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 38-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

