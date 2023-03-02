Man wanted after alleged sexual assault at Vaughan store

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are searching for a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault at a store in Vaughan last month.

Police said on the morning of Feb. 21, the suspect walked into a store in the Steeles and Hilda avenues area.

He walked around the store for a few minutes and then approached a woman from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

It was reported that the woman called for help and the suspect then fled the store, police said.

Investigators said she was not physically harmed during the assault.

An image of the suspect was released. He is described as a man with a dark complexion, in his early 20s with a heavy build, round facial features with short dark hair and a faint moustache.

At the time of the incident, he wore a blue winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black track pants with white stripes down the side, white socks and dark-coloured sneakers with white soles. He carried a small, cooler-style lunch bag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or sees him is asked to call police.