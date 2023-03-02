Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after alleged sexual assault at Vaughan store

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 9:51 am
Man wanted in an alleged sexual assault. View image in full screen
Man wanted in an alleged sexual assault. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say they are searching for a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault at a store in Vaughan last month.

Police said on the morning of Feb. 21, the suspect walked into a store in the Steeles and Hilda avenues area.

He walked around the store for a few minutes and then approached a woman from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

It was reported that the woman called for help and the suspect then fled the store, police said.

Trending Now

Investigators said she was not physically harmed during the assault.

Read more: 18-year-old woman arrested after allegedly stealing from men she met online: police

An image of the suspect was released. He is described as a man with a dark complexion, in his early 20s with a heavy build, round facial features with short dark hair and a faint moustache.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the incident, he wore a blue winter jacket with a fur-lined hood, black track pants with white stripes down the side, white socks and dark-coloured sneakers with white soles. He carried a small, cooler-style lunch bag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or sees him is asked to call police.

Sexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceVaughanSteeles AvenueVaughan Sexual Assaulthilda avenueVaughan store
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers