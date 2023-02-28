Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

18-year-old woman arrested after allegedly stealing from men she met online: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 4:31 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
An 18-year-old woman from Vaughan, Ont., has been charged after allegedly stealing from men she met online, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 26, officers received a report that a woman had allegedly stolen valuables from a man who she met on an online dating platform.

Police said in the following days, officers received “several more” calls from other men reporting similar thefts.

Read more: Man charged after incident at shooting range in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

“Investigators learned that a female suspect with a profile name of ‘Sophie’ would engage with men on an online dating app and arrange to meet them at their homes where she would spend time with them,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, after she left their homes, the victims found their cash and cards had been stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

“In some cases, the financial cards were fraudulently used,” police said.

Officers said on Feb. 21, police arrested an 18-year-old woman at her home in Vaughan.

Police said she has been charged with theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent use of credit card.

The accused was released from custody, police said.

“As investigators are concerned that she may have interacted with other victims when she was younger than 18, her identity and court date is not being made public at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeTheftYork Regional PoliceVaughanYRPvaughan crimetheft vaughan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

