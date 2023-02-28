18-year-old woman arrested after allegedly stealing from men she met online: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old woman from Vaughan, Ont., has been charged after allegedly stealing from men she met online, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 26, officers received a report that a woman had allegedly stolen valuables from a man who she met on an online dating platform.

Police said in the following days, officers received “several more” calls from other men reporting similar thefts.

“Investigators learned that a female suspect with a profile name of ‘Sophie’ would engage with men on an online dating app and arrange to meet them at their homes where she would spend time with them,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, after she left their homes, the victims found their cash and cards had been stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

“In some cases, the financial cards were fraudulently used,” police said.

Officers said on Feb. 21, police arrested an 18-year-old woman at her home in Vaughan.

Police said she has been charged with theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent use of credit card.

The accused was released from custody, police said.

“As investigators are concerned that she may have interacted with other victims when she was younger than 18, her identity and court date is not being made public at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.