Southbound traffic blocked on Calgary’s Stoney Trail after motor vehicle collision

Emergency crews warned motorists of icy road conditions on Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision blocked multiple lanes on Calgary’s ring road.

511 Alberta reported at around 9:30 a.m. that several vehicles spun out due to icy road conditions, which blocked multiple lanes on southbound Stoney Trail after McKnight Boulevard N.E.

An EMS spokesperson told QR Calgary around 10 to 15 vehicles were involved in the crash but did not provide exact numbers.

Two people were transported to hospital in stable non-life threatening condition.

Update: SB Stoney Tr after McKnight Blvd NE, Calgary – MVC blocking multiple lanes. Several vehicles spun out due to icy road conditions. Consider using an alt. route while crews clear the scene. (9:30am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/SqfO9TLe0u — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 28, 2023

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told QR Calgary motorists should avoid the area but did not provide further details about the crash.

–More to come…