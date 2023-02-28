Menu

Traffic

Southbound traffic blocked on Calgary’s Stoney Trail after motor vehicle collision

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 28, 2023 11:56 am
Emergency crews warned motorists of icy road conditions on Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision blocked multiple lanes on Calgary's ring road.
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Emergency crews warned motorists of icy road conditions on Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision blocked multiple lanes on Calgary's ring road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
Emergency crews warned motorists of icy road conditions on Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle collision blocked multiple lanes on Calgary’s ring road.

511 Alberta reported at around 9:30 a.m. that several vehicles spun out due to icy road conditions, which blocked multiple lanes on southbound Stoney Trail after McKnight Boulevard N.E.

An EMS spokesperson told QR Calgary around 10 to 15 vehicles were involved in the crash but did not provide exact numbers.

Two people were transported to hospital in stable non-life threatening condition.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told QR Calgary motorists should avoid the area but did not provide further details about the crash.

–More to come…

