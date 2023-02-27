Police investigating after Regina woman, 41, allegedly sexually assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on Saturday according, to a police news release.

Eugene Laramee, 64, has been charged with sexual assault, aggravated threats and aggravated sexual assault with choking.

According to a news release police, were called to a business in the 4100 block of 5th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a recent sexual assault.

Police arrived and located the victim. They found out that she had entered a vehicle on the 1100 block of Angus Street, and was sexually assaulted.

The assailant allegedly choked the victim and threatened to kill her.

After the assault, the victim was able to escape the vehicle in the area of Wascana Street and 5th Avenue, where she ran to a business to call police.

Police then saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area and made a vehicle stop.

Larmee made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.