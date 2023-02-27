Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after Regina woman, 41, allegedly sexually assaulted

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 6:49 pm
Police investigating after Regina woman, 41, allegedly sexually assaulted - image View image in full screen
File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 41-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on Saturday according, to a police news release.

Eugene Laramee, 64, has been charged with sexual assault, aggravated threats and aggravated sexual assault with choking.

According to a news release police, were called to a business in the 4100 block of 5th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a recent sexual assault.

Police arrived and located the victim. They found out that she had entered a vehicle on the 1100 block of Angus Street, and was sexually assaulted.

Read more: Regina city workers union looks to overturn WCB workplace sexual harassment decision

The assailant allegedly choked the victim and threatened to kill her.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

After the assault, the victim was able to escape the vehicle in the area of Wascana Street and 5th Avenue, where she ran to a business to call police.

Police then saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area and made a vehicle stop.

Larmee made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Regina sees over 100 overdoses a month, says Board of Police Commissioners report'
Regina sees over 100 overdoses a month, says Board of Police Commissioners report

 

Saskatchewan NewsSexual AssaultSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsRegina CrimeSaskatchewan Sexual Assaultregina woman assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers