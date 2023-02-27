Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 crashes into poles in 2-hour span lead to impaired driving arrests in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 12:34 pm
Peterborough police made two impaired driving arrests following two crashes in a span of two hours on Feb. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made two impaired driving arrests following two crashes in a span of two hours on Feb. 26, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests following two crashes within a two-hour span early Sunday.

In one incident around 4 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a hydro pole in the area of George and Ware streets.

No injuries were reported but power was knocked out in the area, police said.

Read more: ‘Despicable and selfish act’ — Impaired driver who killed Oakville mother about to be sentenced

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). He is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In an earlier incident around 2 a.m., a passerby reported a vehicle had struck a pole in the area of Scott and Reid streets. Officers located the driver who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old Peterborough man was determined to be impaired. He was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), one count each of careless driving and failure to have an insurance card.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Police say in both incidents, the drivers were issued a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving suspect in fatal Deer Lodge crash has disappeared, Winnipeg police say'
Impaired driving suspect in fatal Deer Lodge crash has disappeared, Winnipeg police say
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrunk DrivingPeterborough crimePeterborough impairedimpaired driving arrestPeterborough drunk driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers