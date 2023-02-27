2 crashes into poles in 2-hour span lead to impaired driving arrests in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests following two crashes within a two-hour span early Sunday.

In one incident around 4 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a hydro pole in the area of George and Ware streets.

No injuries were reported but power was knocked out in the area, police said.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). He is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

In an earlier incident around 2 a.m., a passerby reported a vehicle had struck a pole in the area of Scott and Reid streets. Officers located the driver who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old Peterborough man was determined to be impaired. He was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), one count each of careless driving and failure to have an insurance card.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Police say in both incidents, the drivers were issued a 90-day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.