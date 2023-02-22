Menu

Canada

Pollinator garden, orchard being proposed for Guelph, Ont.’s Eramosa River Park

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 22, 2023 5:07 am
City of Toronto staff are encouraging residents to put pollinator-friendly plants in their gardens and on their balconies. View image in full screen
City of Toronto staff are encouraging residents to put pollinator-friendly plants in their gardens and on their balconies. Adrian Wyld / File / The Canadian Press
The City of Guelph, Ont., is looking to build a pollinator garden and orchard and they are seeking community input.

The proposed garden would be situated inside Eramosa River Park between the parking lot and the volleyball courts.

In a news release, the City said the garden would not be used to grow vegetables due to the lack of a water source on site.

Read more: Guelph is accepting applications for community garden plots

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They say the pollinator garden and orchard will instead promote biodiversity by providing additional habitat for wildlife like insects and birds.

The City says the project will focus on growing pollinator-friendly plants, fruit trees, all kinds of berry bushes and culinary herbs.

The garden will also serve as an opportunity for volunteers to get involved with planting and maintenance, harvesting fruits, sharing seeds and using plants to make things like herbal teas.

Residents can have their say on the proposed garden by going to the City of Guelph’s website.

Deadline for submissions is March 15.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

