Pollinator garden, orchard being proposed for Guelph, Ont.’s Eramosa River Park

The City of Guelph, Ont., is looking to build a pollinator garden and orchard and they are seeking community input.

The proposed garden would be situated inside Eramosa River Park between the parking lot and the volleyball courts.

In a news release, the City said the garden would not be used to grow vegetables due to the lack of a water source on site.

They say the pollinator garden and orchard will instead promote biodiversity by providing additional habitat for wildlife like insects and birds.

The City says the project will focus on growing pollinator-friendly plants, fruit trees, all kinds of berry bushes and culinary herbs.

The garden will also serve as an opportunity for volunteers to get involved with planting and maintenance, harvesting fruits, sharing seeds and using plants to make things like herbal teas.

Residents can have their say on the proposed garden by going to the City of Guelph’s website.

Deadline for submissions is March 15.