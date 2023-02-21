Attempted robbery at Lindsay store leads to arrest of woman: police

A woman faces charges after a reported robbery at a store in Lindsay, Ont., early Saturday morning.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a business on William Street North.
Officer learned a woman had entered the store, written a note and handed it to a cashier.
“The note demanded money and indicated she had a gun,” police said.
The suspect was still inside when officers arrived and she was arrested without incident. During a search of the woman, officers located a knife in her possession.
Britannia Nelson, 30, of Lindsay was charged with attempt to commit robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a release order.
She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday, Feb. 22, police said Tuesday.
