Crime

Attempted robbery at Lindsay store leads to arrest of woman: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 12:13 pm
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following an attempted robbery at a store on Feb. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following an attempted robbery at a store on Feb. 18, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A woman faces charges after a reported robbery at a store in Lindsay, Ont., early Saturday morning.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a business on William Street North.

Officer learned a woman had entered the store, written a note and handed it to a cashier.

Trending Now

“The note demanded money and indicated she had a gun,” police said.

The suspect was still inside when officers arrived and she was arrested without incident. During a search of the woman, officers located a knife in her possession.

Britannia Nelson, 30, of Lindsay was charged with attempt to commit robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday, Feb. 22, police said Tuesday.

