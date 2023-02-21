Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police issue update after woman followed from TTC bus, sexually assaulted

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 11:45 am
Police released new suspect images on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police released new suspect images on Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have released new images of a suspect and an updated description after they say a woman was followed from a TTC bus and sexually assaulted earlier this month.

Toronto police said it happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the Bathurst and Wells streets area, south of Dupont Street.

A 29-year-old woman was travelling north on a TTC bus from Bathurst and King streets, police said.

A man was on the same bus, exited at the same stop as the woman and followed her on foot, officers said.

He then sexually assaulted her and left the area with her phone, police said.

Read more: 12-year-old child assaulted in unprovoked, hate-motivated attack on TTC bus, police say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that caused the woman to follow the suspect and he sexually assaulted her again before she was able to flee.

Trending Now

Police previously released images of a suspect and on Tuesday, issued an updated description and additional images.

He is described as around five feet 10 inches tall and bald with thick, dark eyebrows and was wearing a black toque, black jacket and khaki-coloured pants.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police issue update after woman followed from TTC bus, sexually assaulted - image
Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceToronto Sexual AssaultTTC Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers