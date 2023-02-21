Police issue update after woman followed from TTC bus, sexually assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released new images of a suspect and an updated description after they say a woman was followed from a TTC bus and sexually assaulted earlier this month.

Toronto police said it happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the Bathurst and Wells streets area, south of Dupont Street.

A 29-year-old woman was travelling north on a TTC bus from Bathurst and King streets, police said.

A man was on the same bus, exited at the same stop as the woman and followed her on foot, officers said.

He then sexually assaulted her and left the area with her phone, police said.

Police said that caused the woman to follow the suspect and he sexually assaulted her again before she was able to flee.

Police previously released images of a suspect and on Tuesday, issued an updated description and additional images.

He is described as around five feet 10 inches tall and bald with thick, dark eyebrows and was wearing a black toque, black jacket and khaki-coloured pants.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.