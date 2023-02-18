Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, Halifax jury finds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2023 5:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Jurors deliberating in William Sandeson murder trial'
Jurors deliberating in William Sandeson murder trial
Jurors are now deliberating in the William Sandeson trial. Sandeson stands accused of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Taylor Samson. He has pleaded not guilty, but told the trial he shot Samson in self-defense. Callum Smith reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Halifax medical student has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a fellow student during a drug deal.

William Sandeson told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he killed physics student Taylor Samson in self-defence on Aug. 15, 2015, but the jury rejected that claim.

Read more: Halifax jury extends deliberations into a third day in William Sandeson murder trial

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Jury members deliberated for 23 hours, beginning Thursday, before delivering their verdict at a Halifax-area courthouse.

Trending Now

The six-week trial marked the second time Sandeson was tried for the crime.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017, but the verdict was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Those convicted of second-degree murder face an automatic life sentence, but the presiding judge can set parole eligibility at between 10 and 25 years.

HalifaxWilliam SandesonWilliam Sandeson verdict.William Sandeson guiltyWilliam Sandeson Halifaxhalifax william sandesonwilliam sandeson second degree murder
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers