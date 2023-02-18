Junior hockey: Rockets host Winterhawks, Vees steamroll Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

PORTLAND AT KELOWNA

After a rare Friday night off, the Kelowna Rockets will return to action on Saturday night as they host the Portland Winterhawks.

The game will feature teams at opposite ends of the points spectrum: Portland, which has clinched a playoff spot, and Kelowna, which has a narrow three-point lead for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

With 39 points, Kelowna (18-30-3-0) is currently in eighth place in the West, three points up on ninth-place Victoria (15-33-5-1).

Seattle (40-9-1-1) leads the 10-team pack with 82 points while Portland (36-12-2-2) is third with 76.

Saturday’s game will be the last meeting of the season between the two clubs, with Portland having won two of the previous three games, though two went to overtime.

Portland beat Kelowna 6-5 in overtime on Sept. 24, with the Rockets beating the Winterhawks 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 28. The next night, Oct. 29, Portland won 5-3.

Portland also enters the game on a two-game losing streak, including a 6-2 loss in Spokane on Feb. 15.

That same night, Kelowna snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Everett 5-2. Andrew Cristall scored four goals for Kelowna in what was his first game back after missing 14 games with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s results

Spokane 4, Everett 3 (SO)

Lethbridge 3, Brandon 1

Winnipeg 7, Moose Jaw 1

Prince Albert 6, Regina 5

Kamloops 7, Red Deer 4

Seattle 4, Tri-City 3 (OT)

Saskatoon 6, Victoria 4

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 5 p.m.

Brandon at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Victoria at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Saskatoon at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s game (all times PT)

Kamloops at Calgary, 2 p.m.

PENTICTON 8, WEST KELOWNA 2

At Penticton, Spencer Smith tallied a goal and two assists as the Vees stomped their nearby rivals on Friday night.

Owen Simpson, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Billy Norcross, Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Aydar Suniev and Beanie Richter also scored for league-leading Penticton (37-3-0-1-0), which led 6-1 and 7-1 at the period breaks.

Jaiden Moriello and Ben MacDonald replied for West Kelowna (22-16-4-0-0), which was outshot 29-24.

Luca Di Pasquo made 22 saves for the Vees. For the Warriors, Angelo Zol stopped 7 of 12 shots before being pulled in the first period. Cayden Hamming turned aside 14 of 17 shots in relief.

Penticton was 2-for-3 on the power play before a crowd of 3,300 at the SOEC, while West Kelowna was 1-for-4.

VERNON 6, POWELL RIVER 5 (SO)

At Powell River, Connor Elliott had the only goal in the shootout as the Vipers edged the Kings on Friday night.

Lee Parks, with two goals, Reagan Milburn, Hank Cleaves and Julian Facchinelli scored in regulation time for Vernon (20-18-0-4-0), which 2-0 and 3-2 at the period breaks.

Karter McNarland, Anthony Yu, Jack Blanchett, Adam Mendelson and Ryder Ringor replied for Powell River (13-22-3-3-0), which outshot the Vipers 39-27.

Ethan David made 34 saves for the Vipers, with Kyle Metson turning aside 21 shots for the Kings.

Vernon was 2-for-3 on the power play while Powell River was 1-for-2.

Friday’s results

Alberni Valley 3, Nanaimo 1

Coquitlam 2, Victoria 1

Surrey 3, Langley 2 (OT)

Wenatchee 3, Cranbrook 2 (OT)

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Langley at Chilliwack, 6 p.m.

Cranbrook at Wenatchee, 6:05 p.m.

Powell River at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Cowichan Valley, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Salmon Arm, 7 p.m.

Trail at West Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games (all times PT)

Salmon Arm at Prince George, 12 p.m.

Powell River at Cowichan Valley, 2 p.m.

Coquitlam at Victoria, 2 p.m.

Chilliwack at Surrey, 4 p.m.

PLAYOFFS: First round

Friday’s Results

Kimberley 4, Golden 2

(Kimberley leads 1-0)

Fernie 2, Columbia Valley 1

(Fernie leads 1-0)

Creston Valley 3, Grand Forks 2

(Creston Valley leads 1-0)

Nelson 5, Beaver Valley 4 (OT)

(Nelson leads 1-0)

Princeton 5, Summerland 4

(Princeton leads 1-0)

Revelstoke 6, 100 Mile House 0

(Revelstoke leads 1-0)

Kamloops 6, Sicamous 3

(Kamloops leads 1-0)

North Okanagan 5, Osoyoos 3

(North Okanagan leads 1-0)

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Golden at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Fernie at Columbia Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Creston Valley at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Princeton, 7 p.m.

100 Mile House at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled.