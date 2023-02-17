Kingston, Ont. police arrest individual following incident involving child

Send this page to someone via email

On Feb. 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Kingston Police say, an individual approached a child in a school yard in downtown Kingston and offered them money in exchange for an unspecified act.

“There had been no physical contact between the accused and the child,” police said in a statement.

“The accused had travelled on foot in the area of Brock Street and Barrie Street before and following the encounter.”

The 25-year-old accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters the following day and held to attend bail. They’ve since been charged with two counts of criminal harassment and three counts of breaking their order under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

The name of the accused has yet to be released. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-549-4660