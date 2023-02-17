Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. police arrest individual following incident involving child

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 6:29 pm
Kingston Police arrest a suspect. View image in full screen
Kingston Police arrest a suspect. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Feb. 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Kingston Police say, an individual approached a child in a school yard in downtown Kingston and offered them money in exchange for an unspecified act.

“There had been no physical contact between the accused and the child,” police said in a statement.

“The accused had travelled on foot in the area of Brock Street and Barrie Street before and following the encounter.”

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police looking to identify theft suspect

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The 25-year-old accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters the following day and held to attend bail. They’ve since been charged with two counts of criminal harassment and three counts of breaking their order under Section 161 of the Criminal Code.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The name of the accused has yet to be released. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-549-4660

Click to play video: 'Gymnastics coach who worked in Kingston, Ont. facing sexual assault charges'
Gymnastics coach who worked in Kingston, Ont. facing sexual assault charges
PoliceKingstonArrestSuspectChildBribeInappropriate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers